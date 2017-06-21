Tech industry analysts, pundits, component suppliers and original equipment manufacturers are starting to agree that virtual, augmented and mixed reality are way more than gimmicks or a passing fad.

They could well be the “next big thing” if and only if both software and hardware development matures enough in a couple of years tops for practical or at least super-fun use cases to be properly supported.

But first things first, it’s time to admit once and for all that mobile is the future of, well, everything. The HTC Vive or Oculus Rift are merely transitional devices laying the groundwork for independent headsets you can play with on the fly, whenever, wherever, whether you have a PC or smartphone around or not.

Google recently took its timid early steps in that direction, and Samsung has long been rumored to follow suit with a gadget known at one point as the Odyssey. This “next-generation Gear VR” type of product is reportedly moving ahead at an unknown pace, eyeing the inclusion of its very own ultra-high-resolution OLED display.

Insiders tell us to expect something a lot sharper than the Galaxy S8 handheld you can currently pair with early-gen, super-affordable Gear VRs. Namely, a mind-blowing, earth-shattering, clarity-maximizing 2,000 ppi density shaming the 570 pixels per inch the smaller S8 is capable of delivering. Not to mention the now modest-sounding 460 or so ppi counts of the Rift and Vive.

What’s interesting is that Samsung showcased a VR and AR-designed 1.96-inch LCD panel with 2250 ppi not long ago while apparently working on a formidable OLED screen for this otherwise completely mysterious standalone next-gen Gear VR. Color us intrigued, but maybe throw us a bone once every few months or so with an official R&D update. We all know you’re going for it, Samsung.