Our full OnePlus 5 review is already up on YouTube, and if you’re wondering how the Chinese OEM’s costliest phone to date stacks up against the pricier yet Galaxy S8+, we have you covered.

The same goes for shutterbugs curious about that super-high-resolution dual camera’s real-life performance, but one in-depth test we’re never going to try to conduct ourselves focuses on a phone’s apparent durability.

That’s because you can always count on master gadget torturer Zack from JerryRigEverything to do the dirty work for the greater good. Granted, some of his experiments may seem extreme or outright pointless for everyday users (like the burn test), but others will tell you exactly how badly you need a protective case.

As far as the OnePlus 5 is concerned, you’re recommended to be careful but no special precautions are required. Once again, this company has managed to produce a premium “thick glass and cold metal” slab that you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for.

The build quality is almost completely uncompromising, and thus, everything from a ceramic home button to cameras, sensors and the rear panel all in all nicely resists typical scratches. It doesn’t look like the device will bend under a decent amount of pressure, so no wonder the “first numbers” suggest this is the “fastest selling” OnePlus ever, according to co-founder Carl Pei.

Alas, Pei is yet to elaborate on those internal record-breaking early numbers, though it apparently took a measly few hours for the 8GB RAM variant’s “Early Drop” to sell out. The OnePlus 5 goes wide on June 27.