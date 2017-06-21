Android

OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 share the same exact Samsung display

Contents
Advertisement

Stop us if you’ve seen this before. No, literally. It seems that OnePlus has put in the OnePlus 5 the exact same model of display from Samsung that was found in the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

AIDA64 diagnostics picked up by WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt and Nicole Scott of Mobile Geeks show two OnePlus 5 units with the Samsung S6E3FA5 display. A third result for the OnePlus 3T, produced by @evil_pro_ on Twitter, also shows the same display. The obvious changes between the two are the GPU: the Adreno 530 came with the Snapdragon 820 and 821 while the Adreno 540 is on the 835.

GSMArena reports that DCI-P3 gamut support seems to be possible through software, just as sRGB was — and you’d think that OnePlus would be best able to take advantage of it with an (“Optic“) AMOLED display.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
amoled, components, Display, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, Optic AMOLED, Samsung
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.