OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 share the same exact Samsung display

Stop us if you’ve seen this before. No, literally. It seems that OnePlus has put in the OnePlus 5 the exact same model of display from Samsung that was found in the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

AIDA64 diagnostics picked up by WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt and Nicole Scott of Mobile Geeks show two OnePlus 5 units with the Samsung S6E3FA5 display. A third result for the OnePlus 3T, produced by @evil_pro_ on Twitter, also shows the same display. The obvious changes between the two are the GPU: the Adreno 530 came with the Snapdragon 820 and 821 while the Adreno 540 is on the 835.

GSMArena reports that DCI-P3 gamut support seems to be possible through software, just as sRGB was — and you’d think that OnePlus would be best able to take advantage of it with an (“Optic“) AMOLED display.