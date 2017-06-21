Need lightweight, cheap, Windows 10? Microsoft Surface 3 deal marked at half-off

Are any of you “professionals” these days? Are you overwhelmed by the selection of “Pro” electronics out there? Perhaps you’d like to return to the days of spartan hardware running on the basics?

Well, if the Surface Laptop is a little rich for your blood, maybe you could let yourself go off on the Surface 3. No, not Surface Pro 3. Surface 3.

For the next 10 hours or so as of this post, you can get a 10.8-inch full HD touch tablet running full Windows 10 Home on an Intel Atom x7-Z8700 processor. It’s backed by 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and also allows LTE connectivity on either AT&T or T-Mobile. It’s an aged product, but with an integrated kickstand and stylus-uh, sorry, Surface Pen support (sold separately), you do have options open to you for how you want to use the thing.

And the price is half-off its MSRP at $319.99. For reference, the standard 2017 iPad model starts at $329.

Woot! is selling the deal and is limiting customers to three units. Shipping targets are set for between June 26 and 30 for those in the lower 48 of the United States. Hit the link in the source bar below this story for access.