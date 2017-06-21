Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find on Virgin Mobile if you get a new iPhone. Then we focus on Samsung as we hear that the company’s next-gen Gear VR will be something completely new. The iPhone 8 follows, this time because it’s making supplies difficult for those looking for RAM and storage. HTC is next as we notice that the U11 has started hinting what to expect with the next Google Pixel. We end today’s show talking about the LG V30 and when the phone is tipped to be announced.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Virgin Mobile is now all about iPhones, and its unlimited service costs $1 for a full year

– Samsung’s next-gen Gear VR could finally go standalone, incredible 2000 ppi OLED screen in tow

– How the iPhone 8 ruined the Huawei P10 for memory freaks

– HTC may have referenced Pixel 2 in its U11 system directory

– LG V30 tipped as company’s first V-series phone to go official at IFA Berlin, on August 31