LG V30 tipped as company’s first V-series phone to go official at IFA Berlin, on August 31

For the third year in a row, Samsung is rumored to give IFA Berlin the cold shoulder and unveil its latest Galaxy Note iteration ahead of the European industrial exhibition at a dedicated New York City Unpacked event.

In contrast, LG is reportedly planning to announce an upgraded, completely redesigned V-series phone in the capital city of Germany on the very eve of IFA 2017’s official beginning after taking the wraps off the V10 and V20 on US shores in the fall of ‘15 and ‘16.

Korean media seems extremely confident about the venue and August 31 launch date, as well as the relative lack of bezels of the next-gen dual-screen powerhouse. It’s unclear if the LG V30 will also look radically different from this spring’s G6 or just the V20.

A rear-facing dual camera setup is obviously pretty much guaranteed, alongside the same 3,200mAh battery capacity as the V30’s predecessor. Only this time, you can probably expect a non-removable cell helping keep the 5.7-incher or so protected against water and dust with IP68 certification.

Again, we wonder how might the LG V30 set itself apart from the G6. Especially after the recent G6+ introduction that cancels out the V30’s 128GB internal storage upgrade.

It’s safe to assume the chaebol’s “next big thing” will feature one of those fancy Quad DAC audio systems “internationally”, not to mention the Snapdragon 835 processor that the G6 is missing, and almost surely, a sharper OLED screen. All for a starting price of around $700 (800,000 won) in Korea in a 64GB configuration, sources say, significantly piquing our interest.

