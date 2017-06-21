Android

HTC may have referenced Pixel 2 in its U11 system directory

Enterprising Japanese blog HTC Soku dug into the system files of a Taiwanese U11 and found potential references to the second-generation Pixel and Pixel XL, also known as “walleye” and the device formerly known as “muskie“.

References to the “S2” and “M2” were spotted in between folders mentioning the U11’s master name, “Ocean”. Well before their release, the original Pixel and Pixel XL were spotted by various shorthands, including “S1” and “M1,” respectively. Both have kit files for the MSM8998 chipset or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

At this stage, though, it’s said that Google has canceled the “muskie” device in favor of an even larger “taimen” device, potentially from LG. In any case, from this view, HTC may have a Pixel 2 in it.

