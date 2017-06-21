Android

Android Market was still a thing, but it’s no more, as Google pulls the plug on Android 2.1 and lower

Even after years of trying various ways to reduce Android fragmentation, Google’s most notorious mobile OS issue appears to be getting worse, as Marshmallow literally just surpassed the three year-old Lollipop’s popularity while Nougat is barely looking to break the double-digit distribution barrier next month.

But surely, things aren’t so bad that people still care about the Eclair build and Android versions before it. We’re talking platform iteration 2.1 here, originally released way back in January 2010 and gone from OS share charts years ago.

That means Android 2.1 and 2.0 Eclair, together with 1.6 Donut, 1.5 Cupcake, 1.1, 1.0 and, starting more recently, 2.2 Froyo no longer account for 0.1 percent (a pop) of active Google-endorsed mobile devices around the world.

Of course, those stats are based on Play Store visits, and Android versions older than 2.2 never supported the renamed digital distribution service. They only had access to the old Android Market, which is dead and gone effective immediately.

From today, anyone stuck with an ancient Eclair phone (for some irrational reason) has to make do with apps and services previously downloaded from the Android Market. No more installing anything “new”, and due to “technical restrictions”, you won’t even be notified of the change that was a long, long, long time coming.

