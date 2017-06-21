Android

Deutsche Telekom ready to own Sprint and T-Mobile merger

Contents
Advertisement

After SoftBank reportedly confessed that it was willing to concede control of a theoretical combined company of Sprint and T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom may be willing to take its counterpart up on the offer, Handelsblatt reports from sources close to company Dortmund-based company’s management and board.

Informal talks between Sprint parent SoftBank and T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom have been taking place for the past several weeks after many signs that the two were ready to mingle again, now over Sprint’s failed takeover bid in 2013. Regulatory waters seemed to have calmed thanks to a pro-business Trump presidency and the two carriers are each in a stronger financial and consumer position than they were back then.

The word is that the deal would come in stocks, not cash. Sprint stocks wrapped trade at $8.14 yesterday, up 2.65 percent while T-Mobile essentially stayed flat at $63.98.

Each company has large hauls in spectrum licenses with T-Mobile routing the recent 600MHz auction while Sprint has been building 2.5GHz.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Bloomberg
Source
Handelsblatt
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
acquisition, business, Deutsche Telekom, merger, News, Rumors, Softbank, Sprint, T-Mobile
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.