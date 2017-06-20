The day is here for the world to learn about the OnePlus 5. While sales launches will vary only slightly, the point of discovery is only here from noon Eastern (9am Pacific / 4pm UTC / 9:30pm India / June 21, 12am China).

Will dual cameras really mean “Clearer Photos“? Will we get all the RAM we want? Will the price actually run up to that image-changing $500 mark? So many questions to be answered and we’ll help answer them in due time. Make sure you’ve got this page bookmarked and check back in time for the event.