Verizon unlimited hotspot deal for Family Motor Coach Association scrapped

No one who signed up the $50 a month unlimited hotspot data plan from Verizon through the Family Motor Coach Association may be signed up for the offer after all, the association told its members in an email obtained by BGR.

The message explained that Verizon has told the company to pull the deal, which included a free hotspot device, and hinted that none of the sign-ups would be recognized. FMCA has been working on a deal with the network for its members who have demanded some sort of concession for mobile internet access in their RVs.

“We are still working to see whether FMCA and Verizon can put together an advantageous plan for FMCA members,” the missive said, “but at this point we are not certain what will result from discussions with Verizon officials.”

Outsized demand, potentially sparked from media attention to the offer, may have contributed to Verizon’s decision to clamp down.

