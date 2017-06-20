While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with trying many different things and releasing all kinds of products under several brands to target diverse audiences around the world, TCL may want to be a little more careful in choosing its partners.

The increasingly ambitious, not to mention busy, China-based smartphone manufacturer today follows support announced for controversial Turing Robotic Industries just a couple of months ago with a $40 million Vertu deal.

The luxury handmade mobile device producer originally derived from Nokia back when the Finns dominated the industry, changing owners several times in recent years as its extravagant gadgets attracted heightened public ridicule.

Shady Turkish businessman Hakan Uzan took over the British company this March from an equally enigmatic Hong Kong-based holding corporation, moving Vertu’s corporate offices to Paris.

But apparently, “all” its upscale products will still be “designed and manufactured in the UK”, starting with a fresh batch of 30,000 handcrafted Vertu phones combining “expert craftsmanship and peerless materials” with TCL’s “innovative technology and unique services.”

Basically, what this suggests is the OEM behind Alcatel and BlackBerry-branded devices of late will supply Vertu with 30 thousand Android phones those “expert” craftsmen in Church Crookham, Hampshire can wrap in fancy alligator leather, decorate with crazy expensive gemstones or even solid gold, polish, spruce up and embellish in various ways.

Does that sound like something you’d be interested in paying upwards of $10K on? What if the Constellation X collection brings better specs to the table in addition to all that jazz and a “new generation of Vertu Concierge services”?