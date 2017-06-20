For a second there, it almost seemed like Samsung was thinking about dropping the Galaxy Note brand altogether after last year’s string of inexplicable explosions and either rename its fall flagship or stick to a conservative one-hero-device-a-year release plan.

But once the Note 8 was confirmed as coming by the end of 2017, it didn’t take a rocket scientist to narrow down the possible announcement venues to Berlin and New York City, as well as the ETA to August – September.

Unnamed company officials may have just disclosed to domestic media that the next Unpacked event will take place in NYC on August 26, which makes perfect sense, aside from the very important fact that date’s a Saturday.

You don’t often see a highly anticipated phone unveiled during a weekend, unless it’s in a town hosting a big international trade show starting the following Monday. IFA 2017 only kicks off on September 1, and as always, it’s going down in the capital city of Germany, so something definitely rings false about today’s exposé.

Then again, the date is reportedly not etched in stone yet, so perhaps the Galaxy Note 8 shall go official on August 24 or 25 instead. With a dual rear camera, that much seems settled, a slightly better-positioned fingerprint reader than that of the S8 (also on the back, but more to the middle, below the new shooter), a “slightly upgraded” S Pen, 6.3-inch Infinity Display and the rest of the features likely borrowed from this spring’s bad boys.