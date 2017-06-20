Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dates, OnePlus 5 launch & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about how to get a free Google Home when you buy a new Pixel or Pixel XL with Project Fi. Then we talk about TCL and it just took on manufacturing Vertu devices. Nokia follows as the Withings branding has just seen greener pastures. Then we focus on the launch of the much-anticipated OnePlus 5. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and a possible launch date.

Stories:
Free Google Home with a Pixel or Pixel XL bought through Project Fi
TCL enters into $40 million co-manufacturing agreement with luxury phone maker Vertu
Nokia officially kills Withings brand, launching revamped health app and renamed hardware
Here are the full, official OnePlus 5 specs and features
Samsung could definitely unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in late August in New York, but on a Saturday?!

 

