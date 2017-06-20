If you head up a Project Fi group plan, you won’t have to ask your friends or family to shove dollar bills or use Venmo anymore. Instead, everything goes through Google.

The new “group repay” feature takes the guesswork out of who pays for what share of the month’s total usage. Since Google meters each member’s traffic, you can send out reminders for everyone to pay their share and then, when the time comes, hit everyone with the exact amount to pay. The payments go through Google Wallet — which makes sense since everyone signed up to the party should have a Gmail account.

Google’s really pushing group accounts hard as it has launched a campaign to get Project Fi members to add a new member to their account. Both users would get a month of talk and text (Fi Basics) for free — a total savings of $35. The offer runs through July 17.

There’s also a free Google Home to be had for new customers who buy a Pixel or Pixel XL.