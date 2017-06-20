Here are the full, official OnePlus 5 specs and features

It’s here, it… kinda looks like an iPhone 7 Plus, get used to it. Better yet, remember the special code announced during the online keynote OnePlus 5 launch and take the company’s official website by storm today to be one of the first to own this relatively affordable dual camera beast.

Open sales kick off on June 27, following “pop-up” events in select cities including London, Berlin and Paris, with retail pricing starting at $479 stateside, though pre-orders have already begun at oneplus.net. The 8GB RAM/128GB ROM version in Midnight Black is only 60 bucks costlier than the “entry-level” Slate Gray SKU, and both of them vow to keep users connected “around the world” with a grand total of 34 GSM network bands.

Let’s not forget the faster than ever LTE CAT 12 support theoretically enabling 600 Mbps downloads and 150 Mbps uploads, as well as 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi capabilities resulting in twice the speeds of the OP3T.

But first and foremost, the OnePlus 5 aims to stand out as a top-notch cameraphone, boasting two of the world’s sharpest, at least in theory, rear-facing shooters capable of producing a “professional depth-of-field (bokeh) effect that keeps faces sharp in front of a blurred backdrop.”

Other important specs and features that couldn’t be squeezed in the above table include a fingerprint sensor (no iris or facial recognition though), USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack (hallelujah!), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and premium Dirac HD Sound enhancements for a single bottom-facing speaker. Oh, and the OnePlus 5 is also the Chinese OEM’s thinnest flagship (killer) yet, at 7.25mm.