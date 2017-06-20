As expected, repeatedly teased and unusually detailed ahead of today’s official OnePlus 5 online launch, the company that never settles is mainly focusing this year on improving the camera experience of its previous “flagship killers.”

Unapologetically inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus, the Chinese OEM’s first dual rear shooting setup incorporates a standard 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a telephoto 20MP lens.

That makes this the “highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today”, though you should be well aware by now we like to dig much deeper into different photo and video-taking scenarios in our real camera reviews.

Without going into a lot of detail about all the great (and not-so-great) stuff you’ll learn from Juan Bagnell’s crazy comprehensive 11-minute clip embedded above, we can tell you this is a fun little shooter that delivers where it counts, occasionally punching above the phone’s price tag and overall offering plenty of bang (and zoom) for your buck.

It’s not pushing boundaries, there are a few very important things missing, starting with video stabilization, as well as serious bugs, glitches and general performance issues that need to be addressed ASAP by way of software updates.

On the decidedly bright side, the OnePlus 5 produces sharp, natural-looking colors, a warm white balance, pleasant bokeh, decent nighttime snapshots, respectable slow-motion video, and even pretty sweet selfies. It could definitely be better, but also far worse.