Free Google Home with a Pixel or Pixel XL bought through Project Fi

Google wants more customers on its virtual network operation Project Fi and is willing to give every customer that joins in a free smart speaker to make that a reality.

Customers buying a Pixel or Pixel XL through Project Fi from now until 2:59am Eastern on July 30 will be able to receive a promo code within five weeks of phone shipment for a no-charge Google Home, excepting shipping and taxes. That code must be used by October 1 at 2:59am Eastern.

Oddly, there’s a limit of six codes (that’s six Pixel phones bought) per person, so good luck if you have a family of seven and want a Google Home for each… for some reason.

Verizon has a similar deal going on.