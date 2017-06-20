Although global sales reports have been hinting at the imminent death of traditional Android tablets for a good couple of years now, America’s largest wireless service provider still carries more than half a dozen different models.

We figure Verizon’s own-branded GizmoTab, Ellipsis 8 HD and 10, as well as the third-party Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Tab E 8.0, 9.6, Asus ZenPad Z8 and Z10 must have caught on to some extent.

Otherwise, why would Big Red be prepping new Ellipsis and ZenPad releases? That’s right, the refreshed 8-incher Asus domestically unveiled with minimal fanfare at Computex recently is apparently headed stateside soon enough.

You probably shouldn’t expect a much noisier Verizon announcement, since the ZenPad 3S 8.0, aka ZenPad Z8 2017, model number ZT582KL, bears a strong resemblance to the 8-incher currently priced at $250 outright (the ZT581KL).

Aside from obligatory carrier insignia, the Asus ZenPad Z8 2017 is likely 100 percent identical to the “international” 3S 8.0, aluminum unibody, Snapdragon 652 processor, 2K display, 6.9mm profile, DTS audio and all.

It remains to be seen if the “Checkmark” wants to support the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM configuration or the 4/64 SKU, and what kind of a consequent price hike over the first-gen Z8 we’re looking at. Keep in mind that $250 only buys you 2 gigs of memory and 16 of storage at the moment.