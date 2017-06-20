Apple Pay bank support better by 40 in China, UK, US
Apple Pay has ordered up a new round of financial institutions to join its corral of support, now just about 60 or so short of 2,000. Most of the additions and support expansions are in the United States.
Here they are:
- 1880 Bank
- Argent Credit Union
- Bank of Sullivan
- Byline Bank
- CFSB
- Emprise Bank
- EverTrust Bank
- Extraco Banks
- First Citizens Bank (IA)
- First Northern Bank and Trust
- First Security Bank
- Generations Bank
- Great Lakes First Federal Credt Union
- Grinnell State Bank
- Horicon Bank
- Illiana Financial Credit Union
- Inspire Federal Credit Union
- Kings Federal Credit Union
- Lamar Bank and Trust
- Members Cooperative Credit Union
- Monterey Credit Union
- North American Savings Bank
- Oconee State Bank
- PCSB Bank
- Raymond James Bank
- Regional Missouri Federal Credit Union
- River Valley Credit Union
- Sanborn Savings Bank
- Seamen’s Bank
- Sharonview Federal Credit Union
- State Bank Financial
- TAP FCU
- Texas Tech Federal Credit Union
- The Lowell Five
- The Middlefield Banking Company
- Union Square Credit Union
- United Bank (AR, CT, and MA)
- Unity Catholic Credit Union
China’s Bank of Hainan and Danske Bank in the UK have also put in their chips while Tesco Bank has removed its “credit only” transaction stipulation.
Peer-to-peer payments through Apple Pay and a virtual holding fund for those payments will be new features for Apple Pay when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 debut in the fall.
