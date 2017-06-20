Apple Pay bank support better by 40 in China, UK, US

Apple Pay has ordered up a new round of financial institutions to join its corral of support, now just about 60 or so short of 2,000. Most of the additions and support expansions are in the United States.

Here they are:

1880 Bank

Argent Credit Union

Bank of Sullivan

Byline Bank

CFSB

Emprise Bank

EverTrust Bank

Extraco Banks

First Citizens Bank (IA)

First Northern Bank and Trust

First Security Bank

Generations Bank

Great Lakes First Federal Credt Union

Grinnell State Bank

Horicon Bank

Illiana Financial Credit Union

Inspire Federal Credit Union

Kings Federal Credit Union

Lamar Bank and Trust

Members Cooperative Credit Union

Monterey Credit Union

North American Savings Bank

Oconee State Bank

PCSB Bank

Raymond James Bank

Regional Missouri Federal Credit Union

River Valley Credit Union

Sanborn Savings Bank

Seamen’s Bank

Sharonview Federal Credit Union

State Bank Financial

TAP FCU

Texas Tech Federal Credit Union

The Lowell Five

The Middlefield Banking Company

Union Square Credit Union

United Bank (AR, CT, and MA)

Unity Catholic Credit Union

China’s Bank of Hainan and Danske Bank in the UK have also put in their chips while Tesco Bank has removed its “credit only” transaction stipulation.

Peer-to-peer payments through Apple Pay and a virtual holding fund for those payments will be new features for Apple Pay when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 debut in the fall.