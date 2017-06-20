Roughly 24 hours after not only revealing, but also releasing a very plausible-looking iPhone 8 tempered glass screen protector, respectable mobile device accessories manufacturer Olixar strikes again, this time with a wide range of covers allegedly designed specifically for Apple’s next-gen iOS handheld.

The cases are already up for pre-order on MobileFun.com, an e-store with a decent track record of selling similar protective attachments for high-profile unannounced products.

Now, we can never be 100 percent certain of the authenticity of these super-early “leaks.” But their existence is owed to “information and schematics” this Olixar company “acquired through their factories and contacts in the far east”, making them at least indicative of current pre-launch development work.

A lot of things could still change depending on component yields, last-minute quality assurance, reliability tests and mass production numbers, starting with a Touch ID fingerprint reader envisioned as embedded into the iPhone 8 OLED screen.

At the moment though, Cupertino’s plans seem crystal clear and quite ambitious, including a minimal bezel design with a top front panel cutout for accommodating various sensors, as well as a new selfie camera capable of scanning your face.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, an Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-on iPhone 8 cover costs $10.99, an X-Duo case fetches $21.49, and X-Trio Full Cover protection sets you are $26.49.