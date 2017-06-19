Sony Xperia XA is the company’s last promised phone to receive Android 7.0 Nougat
Well, this is unusual. Unusually solid OS support work, we mean, from a mobile device manufacturer very few people still consider a major-league player.
Now, Sony didn’t set overly ambitious goals for its devs and software engineers back in late summer of 2016, shortly after Google’s initial public Android 7.0 release. It turns out honesty was the best policy as far as end users were concerned too, as those in possession of Z3, Z3 Compact, E5, M5 or C5 Ultra phones knew not to get their hopes up.
But everyone else can officially enjoy sweet Nougaty treats, as all of the Japanese OEM’s promises have already been fulfilled. The Xperia Z3+, Z4 Tablet, Z5, Z5 Compact, Z5 Premium, Xperia X, X Compact, XZ, X Performance and, finally, the Xperia XA Ultra and XA have left Marshmallow behind, opening the door for private build O development.
Of course, the lower mid-end original Xperia XA that’s scoring over-the-air 7.0 goodies as we speak has little to no chance of further jumping on the 8.0 bandwagon down the line. This update needs to be a crackerjack, and early reports on the web look fairly encouraging.
Still available at Best Buy for the low price of $162, the 5-inch Sony Xperia XA stands out with a compact form factor, pretty slim bezels, curved glass, decent cameras and a respectable octa-core Helio P10 processor. Sure, the XA1 is way better, but it’s also almost twice as expensive.