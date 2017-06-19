Solar Red HTC U11 available in the US from tomorrow

Care to stay up a little while tonight? You’ll be staying up ’til the high moon rises to get a taste of what HTC calls “Solar Red“.

The color was showcased on the all-new and relatively popular U11 prior to its release and has since been elusive eye candy, but it was only recently that we saw daily countdown teasers associated with the Solar Red HTC U11. The “liquid surface” material on the device definitely augments the whole sunrise/sunset vibe to it all.

By The Verge‘s account, it seems that sales of that variant will come online from 12:01am Eastern tonight (June 20).

We don’t know if this is actually intended as a counter to the OnePlus 5 event set for tomorrow at noon Eastern, but it certainly is a looker, isn’t it? Pricing for the Solar Red (Solared?) U11 should keep at $649, just like any other color.