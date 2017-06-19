If you’re looking for a nice discount on a brand-new smartphone, it’s generally a good idea to try to offload gear you no longer really use or need. Unfortunately, many trade-in programs and deals offered by various retailers, carriers and manufacturers aren’t anywhere as sweet as they seem at first glance.

Oftentimes, only certain pre-owned devices qualify for a decent reduction in the cost of your next daily driver, and the conditions even they have to meet are completely unrealistic, prompting people to try their luck on eBay, Swappa and other similar websites.

That doesn’t appear to be the case of the latest Galaxy S8 and S8+ promotion available on samsung.com/us, where you’re guaranteed $200 off the typical list prices of the two Android powerhouses with any old smartphone traded in.

The terms of the exchange don’t sound in any way excessive, as you’re merely required to surrender a handheld that “powers on and holds a charge”, has a “functioning display”, “no breaks or cracks or other visible defects that go beyond normal wear and tear” and “is not on a black list of any kind.”

The brand doesn’t matter, the age, the real market value, platform, OS version or hardware specifications. If it functions adequately and looks half decent, it’s going to net you a cool two Benjamins off the Galaxy S8 or S8+, unlocked, with AT&T, Verizon or US Cellular. You can get even more if you trade in a Galaxy Note 5 ($300), S7 ($300) or S7 Edge ($350), while Sprint and T-Mobile-specific GS8 SKUs are themselves eligible for up to $350 markdowns, but only if you have a Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Edge+, Note 5, S7 or S7 Edge to give up.