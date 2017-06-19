Gaming computing company Razer, in partnership with the CK Hutchison conglomerate, has launched its first Chinese RazerStore in the Hong Kong commercial district of Causeway Bay. In talking with the South China Morning Post, Razer CEO Tan Min-liang said that mobile gaming “is going to be a huge part of our business.”

The company will work with Hutchison-owned telco Three to develop, launch and market devices with accompanying services and payment plans. It will supposedly use the know-how and development found through its acquisitions of Android gaming platform Ouya and cloud-focused smartphone maker Nextbit to debut a slate of mobile gaming products.

“When [Razer] first looked at gaming laptops, there were no products or services that really worked well for gamers,” Tan said. “Similarly, right now I don’t see any mobile device or software platform that really fulfills the needs of the [mobile] gamer… there is a huge opportunity to disrupt the mobile market.”

Three is already introducing a special two-year tariff for Razer fans with 10GB of LTE data for HK$268 (US$34) per month and is including a free Razer keyboard and mouse combination valued at nearly US$250.

San Francisco-based Razer makes a third of its revenues in Asia with hardcore followings in mainland China as well as Hong Kong.