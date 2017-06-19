As promised, Nougat starts rolling out to the Moto G4 Play, but surprise, it’s build 7.1.1
Android Nougat has been out almost ten months now, at least for select Nexus devices, debuting on the LG V20 and Google’s Pixel phones more than eights months ago, and sluggishly advancing towards double-digit territory in the OS distribution chart ever since.
Of course, the next major platform build is right around the corner, and we all know what that means. The race is on for who can release a non-Pixel product with Android O pre-loaded first, and which new flagship can beat the other ones to the 8.0 update punch.
Also, it’s finally raining Nougaty treats for old, super-affordable mid-rangers like the Sony Xperia XA and Moto G4 Play. But surprise, surprise, Lenovo’s promised UI makeover for the latter 5-incher this month takes it from version 6.0.1 straight to 7.1.1.
What’s a little peculiar is the whole goodie pack seems to weigh a relatively light 640MB or so, at least in Brazil, the country that so often gets the ball rolling for the brand’s important software updates.
A global expansion shouldn’t take long now though, and while we don’t have an official, full and detailed changelog to share with you just yet, all the greatest hits will likely be available for your daily delight. Multi-window view, quick switch between apps, Doze on the Go, personalized settings, smarter notifications, improved security, new emojis and so on and so forth.