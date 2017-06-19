Microsoft is certainly no stranger to taking the occasional dig at Apple for what the Redmond-based tech giant considers to be an inferior product family to the Surface in iPad Pros. A series of Surface Pro 4 commercials even boldly compared the previous-gen 2-in-1 Windows 10 detachable to full-fledged MacBooks, arguing the former was just as powerful but more versatile than macOS laptops.

Still, we never expected the gloves to come off quite as they did in Ryan Gavin’s latest interview with Business Insider, as Microsoft’s Surface General Manager singled out the iPad Pro as a “clear example” of Apple “following” his company’s suit.

Gavin (barely) stopped short of declaring the rival device a clone or copycat, stressing that “if we had been looking” at the competition, “we wouldn’t have made a product like Surface Pro or Surface Book”, and “when Surface initially launched everyone was skeptical, including them.”

In fact, Microsoft doesn’t “really look at Apple” period. Not when deciding on releasing, “delaying”, refreshing or canceling products anyway. The Surface Laptop, by the way, was created by popular demand, aiming to cater to those that “can’t take advantage of the versatility of Surface Pro or don’t need the power of Book.” Pretty interesting how the exec dances around the whole MacBook-contending issue, focusing entirely on lower-end, smaller, lighter, more compact iPads.