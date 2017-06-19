Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find from some of the HTC devices in the market. Then we talk about Microsoft’s Cortana and how it can easily become the only Android assistant you’ll need. The iPhone 8 follows as we continue to see credible leaks over what to expect. We then focus on the OnePlus 5 and all the leaks that have emerged now that we’re just hours away from the event. We end today’s show talking about the LG G6+ and all the new features coming to the G6.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– HTC Hot Deals provide a “Kick Off to Summer” with $120 off U Ultra

– Cortana can be your default Android assistant, but you’ve got catches

– First credible-looking iPhone 8 accessory is already on sale, another one leaks on video

– These are all the last-minute OnePlus 5 details you need: dual camera specs, pricing, renders and more

– LG G6 officially gets ‘Plus’ version, facial recognition, other software add-ons and new colors