HTC Hot Deals provide a “Kick Off to Summer” with $120 off U Ultra
In the US, HTC is offering some big price chops for to some of its latest flagships the next ten days.
The HTC Bolt, exclusive to Sprint and Boost, is now $100 off at $500 while the HTC 10 has taken a $200 plunge to $499 — though you’ll only get options for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Sprint had its own discounts, though.
It’s the HTC U Ultra, which came out in January, that takes the in-between path with a $120 discount for a cost of $629. You’ll have to be on the GSM networks in this nation to get it working.
The contingent discounts aren’t bad, too: you can get half-off any and all accessories with the purchase of a device, and if that device is an HTC 10, U Ultra or U11, you get a “free gift” and free shipping as well.
All this action goes through June 29 at 11:59pm Eastern.