Japan Display Inc. has announced the start of mass production for its Full Active LTPS LCD display, a unit with a 2:1 aspect ratio at 1080p, a diagonal of 6 inches and thin bezels. The screen utilizes improved Pixel Eyes technology for darker black levels and wet finger operability.

The company is a joint venture between Toshiba, Hitachi and Sony. It has been rumored that Sony would join the 2:1 screen trend currently on display in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 with a powerful mid-ranger model. We have not been able to confirm the existence of such a phone, but at least the conglomerate can now exercise its options.