iOS

Apple Music annual subscriptions digitally available to existing customers

Contents
Advertisement

It used to be that you had to buy an gift card to be able to save a couple months of charge on an Apple Music subscription. Nowadays, if you’re an existing customer to the streaming service, you’ll be able to sign right up for an annual subscription at the bulk rate of $99.

The new option, picked up by TechCrunch, is found by logging into the App Store with your Apple ID, then accessing your subscriptions through the “View Apple ID” selection. As the new rate exists only in this submenu instance, new customers would have to sign up to Apple Music for at least one month at an individual rate of $9.99 before being able to access it.

Apple Music does not currently offer an annual family plan as Amazon does, though. Better to start trialing this discount, wither Spotify that has neglected such an option.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
iClarified
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
App Store, Apple, Apple ID, Apple Music, Discount, Music Streaming, News, subscription
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.