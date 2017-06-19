It used to be that you had to buy an gift card to be able to save a couple months of charge on an Apple Music subscription. Nowadays, if you’re an existing customer to the streaming service, you’ll be able to sign right up for an annual subscription at the bulk rate of $99.

The new option, picked up by TechCrunch, is found by logging into the App Store with your Apple ID, then accessing your subscriptions through the “View Apple ID” selection. As the new rate exists only in this submenu instance, new customers would have to sign up to Apple Music for at least one month at an individual rate of $9.99 before being able to access it.

Apple Music does not currently offer an annual family plan as Amazon does, though. Better to start trialing this discount, wither Spotify that has neglected such an option.