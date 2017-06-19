iOS

First credible-looking iPhone 8 accessory is already on sale, another one leaks on video

What could third-party manufacturers and vendors of mobile device accessories possibly reveal about the iPhone 8 design that we haven’t heard of, seen or envisioned already multiple times, based on so much recent confidential information leakage?

Nothing, in a nutshell, but if you need even more (circumstantial) evidence Apple’s anniversary edition iPhone this fall is currently planned to jump on the no-bezel bandwagon, here you go.

British e-tailer Mobile Fun, which just so happened to be one of the first semi-reliable sources of legit Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and S8 photo and video material, already sells a €28.49 ($36) Olixar iPhone 8 “Full Cover” Tempered Glass Screen Protector in black.

The “ultra-thin” curved display shield claims to offer “toughness, high visibility and sensitivity all in one package”, featuring “complete edge to edge screen protection for black phones.”

Along with it comes a full frontal iPhone 8 render that’s obviously not entirely new, but perhaps one step closer to confirmation now. Meanwhile, a short recording of a different yet eerily similar iPhone 8 screen protector clearly hails from the same Chinese leaker as those Galaxy Note 8 accessories last week, all signs unmistakably pointing to negligible screen borders. No front-mounted Touch ID sensor, at least at the moment, with a selfie camera, iris scanner and other sensors housed in a small top cutout. Stud or dud, what does everybody think?

