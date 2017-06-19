Amazon patent could prevent shoppers from price checking in-store

A detailed application from Amazon has surfaced at the US Patent and Trademark Office and if you’re the type that still actually goes out to a large store, you’re probably going to want to engage in the habit of impluse spending or compare product prices before heading out. Or, just get an unlimited data plan from your wireless carrier.

If retailers opt to provide Wi-Fi to their customers, the content of that web browsing may be tracked and any traffic to competing retailers could be controlled. That may mean a blockage of that traffic and other punitive actions if the company wishes to engage in those practices.

Amazon’s ground game has been very light overall, but will be extended if and when the company’s $14 billion acquisition of the Whole Foods supermarket chain closes. Rumors already have Amazon making drastic changes to the store’s format, currently focused on organic groceries and prepared goods. Six bookstores, a staff-less experimental outlet and 465 Whole Foods plots are up for protection at this point.

It’s also not clear if Amazon will sell the technology to other companies — for the sake of being able to profit off this vertical when the competition’s already sealed off from its customers anyways.