Extended LG TONE Studio deals on Amazon and B&H

LG Tone Studio

Our Juan Carlos Bagnell took a listen to the LG TONE Studio Bluetooth headset this spring and found them to be a useful concept: personal speakers that don’t impose on the user and have fairly minimal outside impacts during normal use. And if there’s any situation calling for a little more privacy, users could always opt to pull out the retractable embedded earbuds. It’s a very versatile unit with even a 3.5mm connection possible for non-Bluetooth devices and a very hefty frequency pusher with 32-bit support.

The LG TONE Studio, though, comes at a cost of $229.99. Worth it? For most users, much less the “right” user, for sure. But as Amazon has been running an already-big discount on the product, the e-marketplace has chalked up a couple of months of delivery time. At this point, you can now get nearly $100 off with a reduced reduced price of $134.56 — near the MSRP of an LG TONE Active.

Waiting not your jam? B&H Photo have an exclusive price on the TONE Studio — so exclusive, you’ve gotta put the item in your cart first to get the price — and that’s $150. Shipping’s quicker, though, as stock is aplenty at the moment.

 

