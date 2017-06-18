The big India-Pakistan match for the ICC Champions Trophy ended up with the West routing East by 180 runs. But that’s not the story here.

In India, where Star Sports 1 was carrying the game, OnePlus took out an advertisement slot at the butt end of a break in action and employed the help of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to “unbox” the OnePlus 5 — the camera is positioned with the phone, underneath the box.

Someone captured the last seven seconds of the commercial and posted it to VidMe. It features the device in full front and back profiles, dual-camera, fingerprint sensor, display and all. We also see the main marketing message of “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” And we see the India-specific launch date of June 22 with the note that sales will be exclusive to Amazon as in previous years. Worldwide, OnePlus will host an online event on June 20.

Forget Big Bash or the Super Bowl, any good India-Pakistan fight will draw millions to the TV. We’re not exactly sure if the intended audience could care any less as the game progressed the way it did, but it’s certainly worth a shot.