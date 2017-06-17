iOS

US Cellular has a switchover campaign on with a free iPhone 7

US Cellular straddles the line between national and regional carrier. It’s had enough clout to command its own variants of major model smartphones, but has never had user base nor reach for even having fourth place in sight.

That said, it does just fine by itself, thank you very much, and continues to adapt itself to trends. Trends like giving away free phones to switchers.

Those who decide to port over their account to a Total Plan with No Hidden Fees and tribute a working iPhone 5s, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge or later respective models will get a free iPhone 7 through bill credits over 30 months. Customers will also get $100 of in-store credit to use on accessories.

Even if you’re a current customer with US Cellular, you can save $200 on an 9.7-inch iPad Pro — what, no new iPad Pro models to tout? — and get $50 in-store credit if you refer a friend to the network and they start on a Total Plan with No Hidden Fees.

Okay, here are the links to the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets.

