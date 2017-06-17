Android

Flipkart gets exclusive on Moto C Plus for June 19

The Moto C Plus is out and about in Europe in tandem with its regular (and very, very basic) sibling, the Moto C. Either phone hovers about the €100 mark and look to carve a new continental niche for Motorola — the budget end.

The Lenovo-owned company is also persisting in the low-end in India as well. The company has made it official that e-tailer Flipkart will have the Moto C Plus from June 19 at noon with an “unveiling”. Because “yes, it is that cool”.

As a reminder, the “Plus” in Moto C Plus best describes the 4,000mAh battery. Keeping the drag low with a MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and 8- and 2-megapixel cameras.

That’s good enough for €119 and up out West. Android Central has expectations pegged below Rs. 10,000. As the conversion come to $155, it had better bat well around that wicket.

