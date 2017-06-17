Cortana can be your default Android assistant, but you’ve got catches
Cortana v2.8 on the Google Play Store finally brings allows the digital assistant to bring some sense of nativity to Android — you can now displace Google Assistant as your choice of home button long-press buddy.
Of course, as Android Police found out, it’s not a total win, here — no “Hey Cortana” call outs and nothing works in landscape view. But you do gain notification continuity between your PC and mobile device. Otherwise, you’ve got the typical feed with calendar, weather and commute information.
The Microsoft service will prompt you to set it as your system’s default assistant, but you can hit up the settings menu and find the defaults subsection under apps section. You’ll look for “assist” or “assistance” to toggle around.
