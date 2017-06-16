Android

Samsung has prepared Galaxy Note 7 FE models for Korea’s big three networks

Canada recently mandated unlocked phones as the norm for carriers of the land. But Korea’s competitive wireless networking environment remains hot, even for a summertime phone that, in a previous life, got too hot to be safely used.

The Galaxy Note 7 FE takes the shell of a Note 7 and puts in a battery that can safely operate within its bounds. Samsung has been plotting to move hundreds of thousands of units onto several markets — though not in the United States nor in India — and has been working to get that stock produced, tested and shipped.

We’re getting closer and closer to the point where the Korean market will see three unique Note 7 FE models, one each for the SK Telecom, KT and LG U+. The chaebol has set up product support pages for each model, all starting with the trunk model name of SM-N935.

Still, we’re only to expect sales to begin late in July as that supply continues to build.

