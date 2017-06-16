Bixby beta comes to the United States with some voice features

For Samsung, the Bixby delay has been a boondoggle behind the scenes. The digital assistant’s voice support in the United States has continued to run into syntax problems that have yet to really clear up. But there is progress apparently being made as Samsung has opened up early access to Bixby’s voice commands in the country.

All the caveats are implied with a program like this and you’ll be prompted to give feedback if you do come across inadequacies or bugs. But the important thing is to get testing and if you have a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, you’re almost good to go.

Samsung requires a Samsung Account email address to join early access. You can do that by going into: Settings > Accounts > Accounts > Add Account > Create Account

