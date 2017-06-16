It’s a known fact that Apple is pretty much working at any given time on dozens of ways to revolutionize various tech industry branches, constantly looking for the “next big thing” to ensure the company’s sustained profitability and pioneering reputation.

Its obsessive attention to detail and sometimes excessive ambition tends to lead to commercial delay after delay, costly abandoned projects and regular pivoting from a specific world-changing idea to a similar but different plan in the same market or business.

Cupertino’s latest vision for turning iDevices into practical medical equipment of sorts actually has nothing to do with sensors or any health-tracking hardware. Instead, the iPhones of the future could become a “one-stop shop for all your medical info”, gathering relevant records and clinical data from different places into one digital “central bank.”

If the concept sounds familiar, as is often the case in a time of refinement rather than innovation built from scratch, it’s because a 2008-launched service called Google Health tried something of a comparable nature, failing to draw “widespread adoption” and shutting down just a few years later.

There’s also the little-known Microsoft HealthVault platform, but in the words of Farzad Mostashari, former National Coordinator of Health IT for the US Department of Health and Human Services, “if Apple is serious about this, it would be a big f-ing deal.”

And things sure sound “serious”, at least according to a “half-dozen people familiar” with a “secretive team within Apple’s growing health unit”, which has reportedly discussed bringing “clinical data, such as detailed lab results and allergy lists, to the iPhone” with “developers, hospitals and other industry groups.”

In a nutshell, if rumors are true, and these efforts yield the expected results, you’ll be able to gain in-depth insight into way more than sleep quality and step counts directly on your mobile device. Different hospitals and doctors would be able to contribute to a unified database you’d always have access to, anywhere, anytime, in this ideal scenario, helping you obsess over your health more than ever. Sorry, we mean get involved and take proactive measures to neutralize potential problems.