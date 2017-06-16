Exactly one week after commercially launching stateside, and mere hours on the heels of a fairly surprising box office hit announcement, the squeezable HTC U11 sees daylight today in the always-important market of India.

Well, technically, the shiny, glossy, apparently fragile 5.5-incher is still unavailable around those parts, listed on the manufacturer’s regional website as “coming soon.” But at least you now know to expect it by the end of this month, and prepare to pay Rs. 51,990.

That converts to roughly $810, which is quite a bit more than the $649 US buyers are charged for an unlocked variant, not to mention the directly contending LG G6 costs just 42K rupees ($650) on Flipkart.

Then again, Samsung’s also opposing Galaxy S8 starts at Rs. 57,900 ($900), and the HTC U11 in India comes with a great advantage over both its top-tier rivals. Make that two, namely 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, compared to the 4 gigs of memory and 64GB digital hoarding room inside the “entry-level” G6 and GS8.

For further comparison, a 6/128 gig Galaxy S8+ fetches an exorbitant Rs. 74,900 ($1,164) right now, so yeah, this HTC U11 is almost beginning to feel like a bargain. Even if you’re not into the Edge Sense feature/gimmick, that “liquid glass surface” is sure pretty, the cameras are some of the world’s best, the sound experience is top-notch, and you can’t do better than a Snapdragon 835 processor for the time being.