GIFable comments however only entered public testing a few months back, and they’re finally ready for primetime today, rolling out to “all people on Facebook globally.” So basically, everyone in the whole wide world with an Android or iOS phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
Just tap the dedicated GIF button when you want to join the conversation, but feel words are perhaps not enough (or too much), browse through a massive searchable library of joyful, funny animations without ever leaving the social platform, and choose the reaction that “really nails it.” Simple, intuitive and, erm, modern.
By the way, the GIF just turned 30, further stressing how late Facebook is to the full adoption party, and reviving the age-old pronouncing debate. For the last time, internet, it’s JIF (J-I-F), whether you like it or not, whether you understand it or not. No need for a dumb poll.
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).
Facebook gets with the times by adding global GIF support for social network comments
When it’s not busy shamelessly copying Snapchat over and over and over again, flaunting new usage heights that we didn’t think were possible until recently, as well as trying to keep up with AI-controlled industry trends, Facebook can actually bring a useful feature to its core social networking service for a change.
It’s about a decade late, having been implemented by many rivals years ago, but hey, a wannabe Craigslist killer and “trendy” filters took precedence. Granted, Facebook Messenger has had decent GIF support for a while now, and animated images of the popular Graphics Interchange Format were already postable on FB.
GIFable comments however only entered public testing a few months back, and they’re finally ready for primetime today, rolling out to “all people on Facebook globally.” So basically, everyone in the whole wide world with an Android or iOS phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
Just tap the dedicated GIF button when you want to join the conversation, but feel words are perhaps not enough (or too much), browse through a massive searchable library of joyful, funny animations without ever leaving the social platform, and choose the reaction that “really nails it.” Simple, intuitive and, erm, modern.
By the way, the GIF just turned 30, further stressing how late Facebook is to the full adoption party, and reviving the age-old pronouncing debate. For the last time, internet, it’s JIF (J-I-F), whether you like it or not, whether you understand it or not. No need for a dumb poll.