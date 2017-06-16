Android

If you’re on Team A-S-S, we’re sorry about this Essential Phone leak

Pre-orders are open for Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone, but it appears that someone’s already hitting the Caltrain (or Amtrak) tracks with the unreleased device.

A person took a 10-second video of a person seated in front of them using the device — note the characteristic selfie camera placement peeking into the display. That clip was shared privately on Snapchat and made public through YouTube.

In the opening seconds of the snap, we catch that toast-style pop-up notifications work much like any other Android phone does — cards come down from the top of the device and different pieces of information are displayed on it. After the notification retracts, the status bar lights up with the time, wireless signal, notifying apps and other bits appearing on the same lateral as the intruding selfie camera.

Maybe you have concerns about the design clash between hardware and software. The video doesn’t have enough clarity for us to tell if any text gets screwy.

Other than the fact that the person seems to be involved in a WhatsApp chat group called “Team A-S-S,” there’s nothing spectacular about the leak. Maybe the person works at Essential in Silicon Valley. Maybe it’s actually a space train. Maybe we should just get a hands-on up.

