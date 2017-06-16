We figured as much last week, when China-based Coolpad Technologies unveiled its third US smartphone ahead of a June 16 exclusive T-Mobile rollout at an unspecified price. But the “Un-carrier” is making it official right on schedule.

You literally can’t beat the affordability of the “status quo-defying” Coolpad Defiant, at least as far as current Magenta smartphones are concerned. The 5-incher’s closest “competitor” is a $75 Alcatel GO Flip “dumb” phone with a 2MP rear camera and 2.8-inch 320 x 240 “HD” display, while the $179 ZTE ZMax Pro, for instance, still runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

At a measly $100 FRP (full retail price), or $4 down and $4 a month for two years with an Equipment Installment Plan, the Coolpad Defiant delivers the latest major OS version (7.0 Nougat) full of “loaded excitements”, though some of the hardware features aren’t exactly “modern.”

We’re looking at that cringey FWVGA touchscreen first and foremost, and if you’re no longer fluent in 2010 industry jargon, FWVGA stands for Full Wide Video Graphics Array, aka 854 x 480 pixels, producing a pretty horrible-sounding 195 ppi density on a 5-inch panel advertised as “vivid.”

But hey, the quad-core Snapdragon 435 processor, expandable 8GB storage, 5 and 2MP cameras, 2450 mAh battery and especially 4G LTE connectivity aren’t that bad for a single Benjamin all in all, right? Besides, the ultra-affordable handheld is also headed for MetroPCS “later this summer”, where its price could drop further with prepaid service.