Best Buy has Sprint LG G6 for $120 for new line customers

While it might not be a “buy one, get one” bonanza from T-Mobile, Best Buy does have the occasional throwdowns to provide for smartphones — especially with carrier-related deals.

Take this one for the LG G6 on Sprint: it’s just $5 per month for two years for those bringing on a new line to their existing or new account. All customers have to do is hit the G6 product page on Best Buy’s site (linked below the article) and scooch over a pricing option from $29.50 per month to $5 per month. That’s a total of $120 and a savings of $609.99 off retail price.

It’s a smashing device for a smashing price on a network that’s intent on smashing your perceptions of it — especially if you’re coming from Verizon.

