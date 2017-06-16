Apple’s spring iPhone shipments this year expected to be resilient

The dog days of spring don’t have to mean dogged sales for Apple, especially when it comes to the core generator of revenue.

Cowen and Company’s Timothy Arcuri has forecast iPhone shipments to total 41.5 million units this third fiscal quarter for Infinite Loop. It would be a 2.7 percent improvement upon last year’s actual number.

As Apple leads its fiscal year with the holiday shopping season, the typical order of activity means that things quiet down throughout the rest of the year. But there is a recovery trend that’s been developing in recent years: in 2013, the spring saw just 31.2 million units shipped while 2014 put out 35.2 million. A surge in 2015 brought that number to 47.5 million only to be tempered the year after with a report of 40.4 million — even with help from a mid-year iPhone launch.

AppleInsider also reports from an investment note it obtained that Cowen and Company that actual sales may remain flat or slightly down from 2016 as Apple has cut down channel inventory by 4 million units.