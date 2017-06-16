16 more Chromebooks get Google Play Store in beta

The process to making Android apps work on Chromebooks has been quite cumbersome, especially to Google as it has been touting the compatibility for years now. See the diversion the Samsung Chromebook Pro had to take in relation to this frustration.

But alas, Google has launched the Play Store for 16 more Chromebooks, all of them work with the beta channel of Chrome OS. Keep in mind that the way Android apps are displayed and operated may be rough around the edges, so if you’re planning on changing channels in your device’s main settings, give that a thought before going on through.

Here’s the list of new models as compiled by Android Police:

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)

Asus Chromebook C202SA

ASUS Chromebook C300SA/C301SA

CTL NL61 Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 11 (3180)

Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible (3189)

Chromebook 11 Convertible (3189) Dell Chromebook 13 (3380)

Chromebook 13 (3380) HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE

HP Chromebook 13 G1

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo N22 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook 3

Mercer Chromebook NL6D

From the main settings panel, click “About Chrome OS” at the top and select the channel you wish to partake in. Wait for a powerwash and you’ll be all set until you decide to make another change.