Verizon giving RV travelers unlimited data for $50 a month

Living on the road in a motor home might provide your with experiences you might not otherwise have just sticking around town, but it certainly ain’t easy to get by if you’re trying to keep connected.

Since your internet situation will be scattered at best and heavily reliant on your mobile data bucket. And if you do happen to have an unlimited plan, that bill ain’t cheap, either. Add in a family and there’s plenty more pain than just at the gas pump.

Well, it might just pay to be a member of the Family Motor Coach Association. In addition to all the roadside and community perks you get with the annual dues you pay, you also have access to a special deal from Verizon, too.

New customers can hop in for a limited time and receive a free Verizon Jetpack MiFi 7730L mobile hotspot (worth $199.99). There’s also unlimited data for just $49.99 per month, taxes and fees included — a $15 savings for a single device and a $50 savings for a multiple-device situation. There’s no contract, no quitting penalty and the price is locked in for a year. The only real caveat is that speeds may slow in congested areas and especially if your usage exceeds 25GB for the month.

The source link below this article has everything you need. Just keep in mind that your first year at FMCA is $60, though you do have options for discounted multi-year rates.