Android

Sony Xperia XA Ultra finally gets Android Nougat

Contents
Advertisement

It took a little convincing for us to get that a basic Sony phone could get some muscly cameras, but the Xperia XA Ultra did stand to impress us by the sheer megapixels it brought for the price. While we can appreciate the sequels to the XA and XA Ultra just a bit more, we also think that the OG devices should get the care they deserve.

Not one to drag its feet on beefing up Android, especially for its flagship devices, Sony’s engineering team have finally, finally gotten around to updating the Xperia XA Ultra with Android 7.0 Nougat. And it’s a roll-out that will take time across multiple regional variants.

The final version of Android 8.0 is just a couple months away, keep in mind. But what can we say — at least it’s out there.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Xperia Blog
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, News, Software Update, Sony, Xperia XA Ultra
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.