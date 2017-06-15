Sony Xperia XA Ultra finally gets Android Nougat
It took a little convincing for us to get that a basic Sony phone could get some muscly cameras, but the Xperia XA Ultra did stand to impress us by the sheer megapixels it brought for the price. While we can appreciate the sequels to the XA and XA Ultra just a bit more, we also think that the OG devices should get the care they deserve.
Not one to drag its feet on beefing up Android, especially for its flagship devices, Sony’s engineering team have finally, finally gotten around to updating the Xperia XA Ultra with Android 7.0 Nougat. And it’s a roll-out that will take time across multiple regional variants.
The final version of Android 8.0 is just a couple months away, keep in mind. But what can we say — at least it’s out there.
